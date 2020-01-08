Jenna Dewan Says Her Daughter Joked She’s Ready for New Sibling to ‘Cry All the Time’

Jenna Dewan‘s daughter Everly is ready to take on the role of big sister.

The Flirty Dancing host, who is currently expecting her second child — her first with boyfriend Steve Kazee — said the 6½-year-old has already told her mom how she’s preparing for her soon-to-be sibling.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’ ” Dewan, 39, told reporters on Tuesday. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.”

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Step Up actress added that Everly — who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum — is “excited” for the newest addition to the family, and is “old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister.”

“She’s taking it very seriously,” Dewan said.

Dewan and Kazee, 44, are getting their practice in for the new baby as well.

Just ahead of New Year’s Eve, Dewan revealed that she and Kazee had stayed up “all night” with Everly, who was sick.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan/ Instagram

“Anyone else up all night with a puking kid? (Besides @stevekazee) 😂,” a tired Dewan captioned her selfie, which included a sticker that read, “What is sleep?”

On his own Instagram Story, Kazee replied: “Yeah but you look good … me on the other hand.”

“My first up all night with a puking kid,” he added in another post. “I nailed it if I do say so myself. 🤢”