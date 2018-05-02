Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly Was a 'Tough Judge' While Watching World of Dance Rehearsals

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's daughter Everly, 5 this month, might have a future as a reality competition show judge

Jenna Dewan‘s daughter Everly might have a future as a reality competition show judge!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dewan sat down with the talk-show host and World of Dance costars Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough to talk about the new season of their hit NBC show. And as it turns out, Everly — who turns 5 this month — has had some practice sitting in the judge’s chair.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was so cute,” recalled the actress and dancer, 37. “Derek and I were rehearsing and she wanted to be the judge. So we literally gave her a piece of paper and we did our performances and she was like, ‘Umm … 6.’ ”

“[Derek] got a 6 but I got an 8,” Dewan continued, laughing. “I was like, ‘I’m still winning!’ But she was a tough judge!”

Hough, 32, agreed. “She was [tough],” he said. “She was pretty strict. I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Polk/KCA2018/Getty

Dewan shares Everly with estranged husband Channing Tatum. The couple, who met on the set of 2006’s dance movie Step Up and married in 2009, announced they had split last month after nearly nine years of marriage but would still be putting Everly first.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

“We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly,” they added. “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone.”

Image zoom

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Steps Out for First Red Carpet Appearance After Channing Tatum Split

Though they’ve split, it appears Ellen DeGeneres is still getting used to Dewan and Tatum no longer being together.

While welcoming the actress to her talk show, DeGeneres, 60, accidentally introduced Dewan as “Jenna Dewan Tatum,” the name she went by before her split.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” DeGeneres told thestar.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: NE-YO Talks Jenna Dewan’s Split From Channing Tatum: “If There Was Trouble in Paradise You Never Knew It”



“I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize,” she continued. “I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying [that], but … ”