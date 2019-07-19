Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly, 6, Gets a Visit From the Tooth Fairy: 'No More Front Teeth!'

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s 6-year-old daughter Everly hit an important milestone this week: losing her last front baby tooth.

“No more front teeth!” Dewan, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story atop a photo of a five-dollar bill and an adorable note from the Tooth Fairy, addressed to her daughter.

“Dearest Evie, I am so so so proud of you!” the sweet letter began. “Everyone in fairyland was talking about how brave you were in pulling your own tooth out last night!”

“We even added an extra song and dance to our fairy party in your honor! It was called Magical Evie,” it continued. “We love watching you grow up. … See you on the next tooth! Love and pixie trust, Trixie.”

It has been an eventful summer for Everly and her mama. Earlier this month, the actress and dancer cut her signature toned figure during a recent beach trip with her little girl, sporting a teal bikini with a bandeau top as she and Everly frolicked along the shore together.

In the cute snapshot Dewan shared to Instagram, she and Everly were striking similar poses with their arms in the air. Everly rocked a pink two-piece ensemble featuring a tie-dye pattern on her top and sunglasses, with her long brown hair pulled back in a black barrette.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids 🧜🏻‍♀️,” Dewan captioned the mother-daughter photo, writing alongside an earlier solo shot, “Bring it summer 🌞”

The former World of Dance host and Tatum, 39, welcomed Everly into the world back in May 2013, and have been co-parenting ever since the couple split last year after nine years of marriage.

Tatum and Dewan — who met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up — shared their commitment to remain “loving dedicated parents to Everly” last year, and requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. They also took Everly trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

The amicable exes have both moved on in their romantic lives since splitting up, with Tatum currently dating Grammy-nominated singer Jessie J and Dewan in a relationship with Broadway actor Steve Kazee.

“[Steve] is very supportive of [Jenna] as a mom. He is amazing with Everly,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “There are talks about the future. Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Everly.”