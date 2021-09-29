Jenna Dewan Reveals Why Daughter Everly, 8, Was Especially 'Proud' of Brother Callum's First Word

Jenna Dewan tells PEOPLE that daughter Everly, 8, and baby son Callum, 18 months, are "constantly together, and it's adorable"

Jenna Dewan was "so happy" about her baby boy's first word.

The star tells PEOPLE that son Callum Michael Rebel, now 18 months old, had his first word — and her 8-year-old daughter Everly loves to proudly tell people all about it.

"The first word he said — before 'mama,' before 'dada' — was Evie. His first word he started saying was a version of Evie," says Dewan. "And trust me, that is something she'll tell anyone and everyone that she sees. She is very proud of this moment. I loved it too. I was so happy."

Dewan says Callum, whom she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, has "recently become quite hilarious, wild and full-on nonstop energy."

"He has no fear," the mom of two tells PEOPLE in a conversation about her partnership with The Knot (including designing a recycled paper invitation suite for The Knot Invitations called "Bohemian Hoop"). "He loves to run and jump, and he is full-on in the most adorable, hilarious way. He's so special. Callum has a smile on his face 99.99 percent of the time. It's unlike anything I've ever seen."

And Everly is an "amazing" big sister already, she adds.

"I was always wondering with the age difference if it was going to be easy to connect, or a little bit more challenging to connect," she says of her firstborn, whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum. "But they really connected right off the bat and she adores him. He idolizes her."

"They're just a lot of fun together," continues Dewan. "And she plays with him, she's good helping me with him. They love sharing each other's food. I mean, they're just constantly together and it's adorable."

Reflecting on the quality family time she spent last year during the pandemic, Dewan says she "found the importance of making time for each other, even when we were all stuck inside the house."

"It was about finding, okay tonight is our movie night, or this is our time together, and that made a huge difference and really helped within everything that was going on around us," the actress/dancer explains. "We definitely keep up with that and try to make time for ourselves. Even with kids, with careers and with quarantine, you just have to carve out the time. ... The quality time and family time without a lot of distractions was really beautiful in a lot of ways. I definitely would move forward with that knowledge and hold on to that."

One quarantine tradition the Dewan-Kazee household is continuing with? Weekly family movie nights.

"We have a Friday night movie night that we started during quarantine that we have kept up, and it is a big deal," she says. "We switch between Evie, myself and Steve whose week it is to pick the movie. It's fun; we make popcorn and we really make a whole thing out of it. Even if everything else is busy that week, we make time for that. That will be some quality family time we continue."