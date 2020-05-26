Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly, 6½, Is 'Very Opinionated' About Baby Brother Callum's Clothes

Jenna Dewan has partnered with Dial to help the company continue to raise awareness of best hygienic practices amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly couldn't be more excited to be a big sister — and she's already passing her unique style sense on to her 11-week-old baby brother, Callum Michael Rebel.

In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE, the dancer and actress — who recently partnered with Dial's #IWashMyHandsFor social campaign to help the company continue to raise awareness of best hygienic practices amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — reveals that her older child, 6½, thinks Callum is "so cute" and "loves bringing him" his clothes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Her newest thing is she likes to pick out the PJs and pick out his outfit. So she'll bring him his outfit for the day and she's very opinionated about what he should be wearing, what is cute and what is not cute," says Dewan, 39. "We have opinions [on] what's soft and what's cozy and what's not."

Everly "loves" her little brother, and is even content to share her sleep space with him for some extra-special sibling bonding sessions, says the Flirty Dancing host.

"I brought him in her bed the other morning to wake her up and she thought that was so funny," Dewan shares. "She has one of those high castle beds, it's like a loft bed. So I brought [him] all the way up there and she's like, 'Oh my God.' It was just so fun that this little baby is in the bed with [us]. We're just finding little ways [to make things fun]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan and daughter Everly jenna dewan/Instagram

While Dewan, Everly, Callum and the star's fiancé Steve Kazee continue to practice social distancing at home together, they are enjoying the family time. But Everly, who turns 7 on Sunday, is getting a little stir-crazy in terms of her own usual social life.

"I feel for her because at this point in the stay-at-home [order], she's starting to really miss her friends," Dewan tells PEOPLE. "As much as she loves me, I think she started to be like, 'Okay, I'd like to venture out of the house and see my friends now.' So it's starting to get a little more difficult."

As a result, the family is "getting a little more creative" with "games we can play at home."

"We did a big thing with creating the longest hopscotch that ever happened," says Dewan, who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. "It took us an hour outside of our driveway."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Is "So Excited" About Her Pregnancy — And Her Daughter Everly Had the Cutest Reaction to News

Dewan is counting her blessings, though, enjoying the "intense bonding" time of "having no distractions" during the first weeks of life for Callum, whom she shares with Kazee, 44.

"I think that the beauty of it is that it's given us a chance to really get back to what is important and what the necessities are," she says. "You start to realize that a lot of what we deemed important in life, when it comes down to it, is really not important for your day-to-day life."

"What's important is finding time for yourself, finding time for your family, spending time with family, eating nice meals together, communicating with each other, laughing," Dewan adds. "The simple things in life have become really important during this time. So there are a lot of blessings in disguise."

Dial's campaign is an extension of parent company Henkel's Global Solidarity Program. To take part in this campaign, post a picture showing who you wash your hands for and tag it with #IWashMyHandsFor and @Dial #dialpartner.