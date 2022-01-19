Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Kept Steve Kazee's Proposal Plans a Secret for 6 Months: 'Crazy'

Steve Kazee popped the question to Jenna Dewan at her baby shower for their son Callum Michael, now 22 months

Jenna Dewan's daughter is a pro at keeping secrets!

The Step Up star, 41, appeared on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan where she recalled the moment her fiancé Steve Kazee proposed, revealing that her then 7-year-old daughter Everly was in on it the whole time.

Dewan, who shares Everly, now 8, with ex Channing Tatum, explained that Kazee popped the question during her baby shower for their now 22-month-old son Callum Michael. The Rookie actress said that at the end of the shower, Kazee had a guitar and was going to perform a song.

"Evie kept coming out to the blessing way circle and coming over to me and whispering to Steve. I was like, 'What is going on?' I was confused," she remembered. "And then he brought his guitar out and started singing a song. The 25 people who were there were like, 'Aww, Steve's going to sing' — you know, he has this incredible voice. And then halfway through the song, he starts singing, 'Will you marry me?' "

"And of course, I'm going, 'Wait, is this part of the song? Oh, he's talking to me!' " Dewan recalled. "And then I start bawling, the whole blessing way starts crying, he gets on his knee, Evie's got confetti and she's throwing it behind me — she had been in on it, and still, by the way, she kept a secret for six months which I never will understand how she did it at 7."

"It's just crazy," Dewan said of her daughter not spilling the news, to which host Kelly Ripa agreed, adding, "That's a good 7-year-old right there."

"She was like, 'I'm not telling anybody, I have this secret!' But it was so beautiful! Like, this incredible beautiful moment. It was so great," said Dewan.

Earlier this month, the actress shared a pair of black-and-white pictures of herself and her older child on Instagram, calling them some of her "favorite photos."

"These are some of my favorite photos of Evie and I. She's pure magic.✨," the proud mom of two captioned the shots.

In September, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the unbreakable bond her kids share, despite her worry over their 6½ year age gap.

"I was always wondering with the age difference if it was going to be easy to connect, or a little bit more challenging to connect," she said of her firstborn. "But they really connected right off the bat and she adores him. He idolizes her."