Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Fulfills Her 'Dream of Washout Purple Tips' During Girls' Day at Salon

"I got my dream of having my hair colored and highlighted after a full year of being my own colorist at home," Jenna Dewan said

Jenna Dewan is enjoying some pampering after a year in quarantine.

The actress/dancer, 40, took her 7-year-old daughter Everly to the salon Friday for a girls' day, as she got the "best highlights" from colorist Matt Rez, who also gave Everly purple tips.

Dewan shared a cute selfie with her oldest child on Instagram, along with some photos of the finished products. "Evie got her dream of washout purple tips and I got my dream of having my hair colored and highlighted after a full year of being my own colorist at home," she wrote in the caption.

Dewan later enjoyed some quality time with son Callum Michael, 13 months, as Everly played on a toy piano. "This toe point tho," she wrote, pointing out that her baby boy appears to have inherited her dancing form.

Dewan celebrated Callum's first birthday last month, sharing a sweet tribute to Instagram. "The fact that this little angel baby is one years old today is blowing my mind," Dewan wrote.

"Callum, you came in to this world and changed it the instant you were here…you brought with you pure joy, pure love and a little spark of the divine that I have a feeling will never leave," she added. "You bring everyone around you together like the bright shining sun and we all want to bask in it all day. It is an absolute gift and honor to be your mommy."

The Flirty Dancing host welcomed her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee, 45, in March 2020. The family's new addition came shortly before lockdown started. "I was already holed up with a newborn," she told PEOPLE at the time.

"Perspective is important here. We're really choosing to look at the positives and enjoy the simple quality family time we're all getting," she added.