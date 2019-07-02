Fun in the Sun! Jenna Dewan and Everly, 6, Splash Around During Mother-Daughter Day at the Beach

Summer is fully in session for Jenna Dewan and her daughter Everly!

The former World of Dance host, 38, cut her signature toned figure during a recent beach trip with her 6-year-old little girl, sporting a teal bikini with a bandeau top as she and Everly frolicked along the shore together.

In the cute snapshot Dewan shared to Instagram on Monday, she and Everly are striking similar poses with their arms in the air.

For the sunny sojourn, Everly rocked a pink two-piece ensemble featuring a tie-dye pattern on her top and sunglasses, with her long brown hair pulled back in a black barrette.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids 🧜🏻‍♀️,” Dewan captioned the mother-daughter photo, writing alongside an earlier solo shot, “Bring it summer 🌞”

Dewan — who shares Everly with ex Channing Tatum — is currently dating Broadway star Steve Kazee, whom with a source told PEOPLE last month that the actress and dancer is getting “very serious.” (A source confirmed to PEOPLE the two were dating in October.)

“So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve,” said a source, adding that Kazee, 43, is “very supportive of her as a mom.”

“He is amazing with Everly,” the insider further divulged to PEOPLE. “Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”

“There are talks about the future,” the source continued. “Jenna loves being a mom and would love to have another baby and a sibling for Everly.”

Dewan officially filed for divorce from Tatum, 39, in October, but they announced their decision to separate six months earlier, in April 2018, following nine years of marriage.

The amicable exes — who met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up — shared their commitment to remain “loving dedicated parents to Everly” last year, and have since requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. Tatum and Dewan also took Everly trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

Dewan celebrated Everly’s sixth birthday on May 31 in part by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute, with a heartfelt caption to accompany a photo of her little girl wearing a rainbow-colored skirt and whimsical fairy wings.

“Well … today this little fairy is 6!❤️🧚🏻‍♀️😍,” the proud mom wrote. “I am a mess today with emotions and pride. Evie you are magical, wise, hilarious and strong. You teach me every single day. To another incredible year … ❤️❤️❤️❤️”