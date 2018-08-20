Jenna Dewan Says Daughter Everly, 5, Is 'Ready for the Change' of Starting Kindergarten

Jenna Dewan‘s little girl is growing up.

The World of Dance host, 37, spoke with PEOPLE Saturday at the Amazon Back-to-School Prep event in Los Angeles, where she revealed she wasn’t as eager as her daughter Everly, 5, about all the new milestones coming up.

“She’s starting kindergarten, which is a big transition,” said Dewan of her only child with ex Channing Tatum. “She’s very excited. She knows she’s a big girl, and … they understand it’s a big step.”

Explains the star of Everly, who was also in attendance at Saturday’s event, “I think she’s most excited that they have new teachers, and new classes. … She’s ready for the change. I’m not. She is.”

Everly dabbles in a variety of interests nowadays, from attending summer camp to playing sports and board games and having an affinity for “anything in that magical world” of “princesses, fairies, dragons” and “unicorns.”

One thing she and her mom share? Their love for amazon.com — a site Dewan admits she buys “almost every single thing” for her daughter from.

“She will literally say to me, ‘Mom, can we go on Amazon right now?’ For anything,” says the star. “Like, a game. A book. New clothes, new PJs. She’s like, ‘Let’s just look on Amazon.’ It’s a catchphrase in our house.”

Everly is also “a big bookworm,” according to Dewan, and the duo love spending time reading the little girl’s large collection of books.

“Elephant & Piggie books are a big hit. We also really love anything that’s fairy-tale magical,” says the Step Up star. “They have this series called [Flower Fairies] that is a big hit in our house.”

Dewan continues, “And we’ve moved on to chapter books, so we read a chapter a night of [The Never Girls].”