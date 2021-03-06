Jenna Dewan Celebrates Her 'Rainbow Baby,' Son Callum's First Birthday

"Callum, you came into this world and changed it the instant you were here," Jenna Dewan said

Jenna Dewan is celebrating her son's first birthday!

On Saturday, the 40-year-old dancer and actress marked the special occasion with an adorable photo of her son, Callum Michael, smiling happily at the camera as he posed beside a throwback picture of himself from when he was born last year.

"I cut off half the frame while taking this picture because I was just too blown away…! The fact that this little angel baby is one years old today is blowing my mind," Dewan began the caption of her post.

"Callum, you came into this world and changed it the instant you were here… you brought with you pure joy, pure love and a little spark of the divine that I have a feeling will never leave," the mom of two said.

"You bring everyone around you together like the bright shining sun and we all want to bask in it all day. It is an absolute gift and honor to be your mommy...," she continued. "Sorry we can't have a birthday party for you, but I also feel that is a part of your magic... showing us all how incredible it is to slow down, focus on what matters and be together as a family."

Closing out her caption, the Step Up star wrote that she and her fiancé Steve Kazee — as well as her daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum — "thank the universe for you every single day and we love you beyond our little rainbow baby!!!❤️🌈❤️."

Dewan announced Callum's arrival last March alongside a black-and-white snapshot of herself holding her then newborn baby boy for the first time.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️," she wrote at the time, before sharing her son's birth date and full name.

While speaking with PEOPLE shortly after her son's birth, Dewan detailed that she felt very prepared and present for the joyous occasion.

"I'd heard this from a lot of people, that there's something that happens with the second baby, that there's a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what's happening," she said. "Knowing what's coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it's so true."

At the time, Dewan also shared that her fiancé, who became a first-time father, was "incredible" throughout the entire experience.