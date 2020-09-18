Jenna Dewan Calls Fiancé Steve Kazee 'Sexy Fatherhood Personified': He 'Takes Care of All of Us'

Jenna Dewan has nothing but praise for fiancé Steve Kazee.

The Flirty Dancing host, who welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel with the Broadway star in March, opened up about how Kazee has been "the most incredible father" to their 6-month-old in a Instagram post on Friday.

Reflecting on their time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Dewan, 39, wrote alongside a photo of the couple, "We didn’t realize this filter said 'stay home' until after we’d taken the picture and it has made me laugh ever since."

"We’ve been home together now every single day for over 400 days and still going...This man is the most incredible father, takes care of all of us, this entire house, EVERYTHING," she gushed.

"He is on his third night of taking the night shift with Callum so i can get rest," Dewan shared. "He is sexy fatherhood personified."

The actress, who is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, went on to express how grateful she has been to have Kazee around during this time.

"What a wild ride this past year has been and i find myself feeling absolute gratitude we’ve been given this time together, to laugh, to work through all the inevitable triggers of quarantine + newborn," she wrote, "and to still want nothing more than to sit on your lap and love you hard❤️."

Kazee shared the same sentiment in the comments section, replying to Dewan, "Here’s to 4,000,000,000,000,000 more together. ❤️."

The couple began dating in October 2018, months after Dewan announced that she and ex Channing Tatum had split. Dewan and Kazee announced their engagement in February in an Instagram post featuring Dewan wearing a gold-banded ring that friend and Bayou with Love founder Nikki Reed helped Kazee create.

Earlier this year, Dewan told PEOPLE that fatherhood has been "so natural" for Kazee.

“I knew he had this gift because I’ve gotten to see him be incredible with my daughter,” she said. “But seeing him with a newborn and the gentleness he has. Just watching him look into Callum’s eyes and sing to him and hold him. He really just embraced it in a way that like I was pretty blown away by.”

In June, Kazee spoke about how his son Callum inspires him to be a better person.

"This little heart. It lifts mine every day when it sinks too low," he captioned a photo of the infant on his Instagram. "It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there. It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials."

"It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be," Kazee continued. "It gives me hope that our best days are ahead of us. It gives me laughter when I need it and tears when I can’t fathom how much I love it."