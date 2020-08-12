Jenna Dewan Opens Up About 'Incredible' Yet 'Challenging' Experience Breastfeeding Son Callum

Jenna Dewan has faced everything "from latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another" in breastfeeding Callum

Breastfeeding baby No. 2 has been a new experience for Jenna Dewan.

"Ohhh breastfeeding. It's incredible and it can also be really challenging," the Flirty Dancing host, 39, began her caption on a sweet Tuesday photo post showing her nursing her now-5-month-old son, Callum Michael Rebel.

Dewan, who's also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly, went on to reveal that as compared to her first time nursing a baby, Callum has presented a few unique hurdles.

"From latching issues, to my son loving one side vs. another, making more milk, when to pump ... EVERYTHING was different and I found myself asking a lot of questions," she explained.

The mother of two said she'd used the Peanut app to gain "so many helpful tips" about breastfeeding from fellow mothers, adding, "There really is no other advice that compares to other moms who have been in exactly the same situation. I always believe that when women come together and share knowledge, we are so powerful."

This isn't the first time Dewan has offered a peek at her baby boy's feeding routine. Four days after his birth in early March, the actress and dancer shared a sweet selfie of herself nursing a then-newborn Callum.

"So. Happy," she wrote over the photo on her Instagram Story, which showed her little one eating as the Step Up star smiled softly at the camera.

Since his birth, both Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee have shared peeks at baby Callum's first few months, including photos marking his monthly age milestones.

Ahead of Callum's 4-month age milestone, the Once actor, 44, poured his heart out on Instagram, saying that his baby boy's "little heart ... lifts mine every day when it sinks too low."

"It gives me strength to fight for a better future for all the little hearts out there," the new dad wrote. "It gives me love to heal my wounds so that I am strong enough to weather the trials. It gives me peace to ease my worried mind when it feels like all is lost. It gives me perspective so that I may see the world clearly and as it truly is instead of what it seems to be."

One day before Callum hit 5 months old, Kazee shared a video of his baby boy proving he might just have inherited his Tony-winner dad's love for music. After Kazee was heard sweetly saying to his son, "What? Tell me," Callum hit a button on a play guitar in front of him — which emitted a fun little tune that brought a big smile to his face.