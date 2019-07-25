Jenna Dewan Gives Back to Children In Need at Back-to-School Event: 'Every Child' Is Deserving

For Jenna Dewan, giving back is what life’s all about.

Earlier this month, Dewan partnered with Baby2Baby – an organization dedicated to giving children in poverty the necessary items to survive – and Shutterfly to host the Back-to-School Celebration at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles, a fun-filled event that was full of educational activities, yummy treats and a gifting suite that provided children and their parents the best back-to-school essentials they need before the start of the school year.

“Every child deserves to have all of the basic essentials, and events like this one with Shutterfly allow us to get backpacks and school supplies into the hands of kids who truly need them,” Dewan, who is an official Baby2Baby Angel, told PEOPLE exclusively.

After the event, Dewan, 38, shared adorable photos with some of the children and families the event helped.

“Such a special day at the @Baby2Baby and @Shutterfly Back to School Celebration getting these amazing kids ready for the new school year with backpacks, school supplies and everything they need to start the year off right!” she captioned the photos.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Tatum Calls Daughter Everly’s Style ‘Funky’: She Loves ‘Anything That Has Glitter’

And while Dewan dedicates much of her time to children in need, she loves spending time with her six-year-old daughter, Everly – whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“We jumped waves and saved exactly 45 mermaids 🧜🏻‍♀️,” Dewan captioned a beach photo from earlier this month.

While Dewan can’t believe Everly is gearing up to start first grade this year, she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s milestones thus far – including losing her teeth!

“No more front teeth!” Dewan wrote on her Instagram Story last week with a photo of a five-dollar bill and a cute note from the tooth fairy.

“Dearest Evie, I am so so so proud of you!” the letter read. “Everyone in fairyland was talking about how brave you were in pulling your own tooth out last night!”

“We even added an extra song and dance to our fairy party in your honor! It was called Magical Evie,” it continued. “We love watching you grow up. … See you on the next tooth! Love and pixie trust, Trixie.”

Dewan and Tatum, 39, welcomed Everly in May 2013, and have been co-parenting ever since the couple split last year after nine years of marriage.

Tatum and Dewan said they were committed to being “loving dedicated parents to Everly,” and requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter.