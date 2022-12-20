Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Appears on ''Today' ' and Reveals Her Mom 'Never Wears Underwear'

Mila shared some "truth bombs" about her mom during Tuesday's episode

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on December 20, 2022 08:01 PM
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Photo: NBC NEWS/TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager's oldest daughter is not afraid to speak her mind!

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host was met with a surprise appearance from her daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, live on air on Tuesday.

Although Mila was happy to be at work with her mom, it was what she shared about her mom that made the appearance even more special.

After revealing that her family plans to adopt a cat, Mila was asked if she knew what Hoda Kotb loves about her mom the most.

"You know when I love her the most, Mila? When she's laughing so hard she can't catch her breath," said Kotb, 58.

"Yeah, one time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!" Mila added, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," Bush Hager, 41, said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

Mila is the oldest of her and her husband, Henry Hager's children. Along with Mila, they also share Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3.

Being that she's the oldest child, the adorable 9-year-old knows many stories about her mom.

"Is that the last one?" Kotb asked Mila, after her mom attempted to get her off-set during Tuesday's broadcast. "I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more," Bush Hager added.

After Mila took a few seconds to think of a story, she exclaimed: "She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!"

"OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!" Bush Hager quickly interjected as her daughter finally went off-stage.

According to Bush Hager, Mila has been known not to shy away from her opinions.

After her mom returned home from a recent trip to Scotland, Mila greeted her with a hug and some witty comments about her appearance.

"And she did, she held me so tight but immediately she kind of looked back," shared Bush Hager during a September episode of Today. "Then looked at me and said, 'you're right mom.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm right about what?'" she asked, to which Mila bluntly replied, "You do look better in makeup."

Bush Hager added that she doesn't remember ever commenting about her imperfections to her daughter but that Mila continued to express her thoughts. She told her, "Maybe, let's come have lunch, but I think you should put on some," Bush Hager paused to tap at her cheeks, "makeup."

