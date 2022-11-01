Jenna Bush Hager Dresses as Witch for Halloween as She Shares Sweet Family Photos

Jenna Bush Hager is mom to daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and son Hal, 3

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on November 1, 2022 11:46 AM
Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Match with Two Kids as Mila Shines in Solo Halloween Costume
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's kids are ready for Halloween!

On Monday, the Today co-host, 40, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story featuring her three kids dressed up for the spooky holiday.

In the family photo, Bush Hager matches daughter Poppy Louise, 7, as the two are dressed as witches with similar wide-brimmed black hats.

Husband Henry Hager wears a dinosaur costume that matches 3-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold.

The couple's oldest child, daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, dressed up as a cat, with an all-white outfit, facepaint and cute cat ears.

Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Match with Two Kids as Mila Shines in Solo Halloween Costume
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager recently brought her two older kids to the White House, where they saw Elton John perform, for the first time.

On an episode of Today last month, Bush Hager explained that once she found out that her mom Laura Bush was interested in going after the invite was extended, she decided it would be a great opportunity for her girls to visit her historic former home.

"I've never taken my children," she shared, explaining, "Once you leave, you don't really get invited back."

Noting she'd been back for interviews with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Bush Hager explained how special it was to revisit the place with her girls.

"It was just very wild to walk around — like my mom was showing them, 'That's where Jenna and Barbara had a room.' "

The author also shared that she and her daughters practiced greeting the president and first lady before the trip, where the first couple greeted them on the front steps.

"They were so nervous and we kept practicing. Mila was like, 'My stomach is dropping,' but they got out and they said, 'Nice to meet you, Mr. President,' " she shared.

"And then Poppy goes, 'Where's the movie theater?' And I was like, 'Oh no, she's more excited about the movie theater than anything else,' but it was very amazing. It was very cool."

