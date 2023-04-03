Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photos from Travels with All Three of Her Kids: 'March Madness'

Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed some quality downtime with her family over the last month.

Sharing photos from her family's travels in an Instagram Reel on Monday, the Today with Hoda & Jenna host, 41, celebrated "March madness" by making memories with her family.

The vacation montage showed Bush Hager's three children with husband Henry Hager — Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9 — enjoying themselves in the sunshine on a boat, playing with beach shells and sporting sunglasses.

A tropical setting played backdrop to the family vacation, which included lots of sweet moments where the three siblings bonded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE at a party last month to celebrate four years of her Today book club, Read With Jenna, Bush Hager revealed that her three children also have the reading bug.

"They love to read," the morning show host said of her kids. "I feel like when you're modeling things like that, that's what they do. So, my kids are loving to read. They are constantly hanging together, playing."

As for what else her children are into, Bush Hager said her brood is "obsessed" with their new furry family member, kitten Hollywood Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"It's a huge decision, but it's the best decision," she said of adopting the feline, who they brought home over the holidays. "Mila is responsible for everything. Litter box, feeding, all the above."

Bush Hager introduced her new furry companion to her 1.3 million Instagram followers at the end of January.

"Do you see why we call her Hollywood?" Bush Hager asked in the video. "She's beautiful. But we call her 'Holly' for short. Holly, middle name 'Wood,' last name 'Hager.' "

She captioned the post, "Instagram, meet Hollywood! My eyes are red from cat allergies, but I love her."