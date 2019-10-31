Surprise! Jenna Bush Hager Makes a Return to the Today Show for Special Halloween Episode

Jenna Bush Hager is getting into the Halloween spirit — on air!

The Today star — who is on maternity leave — paid a special visit to the set of her NBC daytime show on Thursday to celebrate the holiday, where she took the stage in costume as Baby from Dirty Dancing (alongside Willie Geist as Johnny!), complete with the iconic dance from the 1989 classic’s closing scene.

Hilariously, after Bush Hager, 37, ran toward Geist, 44, for the famous lift, the camera cut to Geist instead standing outside the Today studios, lifting a Baby-dressed mannequin into the air.

This is Bush Hager’s first in-person appearance back on the show since she gave birth to her third child: son Henry “Hal” Harold, who turns 3 months old on Saturday.

Image zoom

“I left my baby just to be here with y’all because I love Halloween!” she told the rest of the cast (who were also dressed in their dancing-themed best, from movies like Grease to icons like Janet Jackson).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

.@JennaBushHager and @WillieGeist are having the time of their lives as Baby and Johnny from “Dirty Dancing”! #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/fCvdx6GmBn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2019

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Shares New Photos of Her Baby Son: “Sweetest Hal-Pal in the Whole World”

Earlier this month, Bush Hager revealed that she would be back to work at Today “by December,” before joining former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation on a trip to Vietnam later that same month to help talk to girls there about staying in school.

“I’ll come to you first!” she promised her co-hosts. “I’m going to be back with you first, then go on the road trip.”

Before returning to Today, the former first daughter will join twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush on a November tour to promote their upcoming book, Sisters First.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Welcomes Son with Husband Henry Hager: “We Are Overcome with Joy”

Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager welcomed baby Hal on Aug. 2. The couple, who wed in May 2008, are also parents to daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½.

On Oct. 4, the mother of three shared a set of professional photos starring her son, showing the infant in a variety of adorable poses.

Baby Hal was sound asleep in the first shot, with his arms raised in the air in the next. In the third, the baby boy had his mouth open in what looked like a yawn, while his mama cuddled him close in the final, black-and-white photo.

“Two months (and a day!!) with the sweetest Hal-pal in the whole world. ❤️❤️🍼❤️,””Bush Hager wrote alongside the images, which were captured by photographer Nathan Congleton.