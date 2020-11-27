Turkey Tots! Jenna Bush Hager Rings in Thanksgiving with Husband Henry and Their 3 Kids

Jenna Bush Hager is one grateful mama.

In her Instagram post marking the occasion, Bush Hager smiled alongside her crew for a sweet outdoor family photo, writing, "Thankful for the loves of my life." She also noted that her twin sister Barbara Bush took the sweet photo, calling her sibling "my first love."

Acknowledging the 2020 celebration's differences from years past, Bush Hager added in hashtags that she's "#missingmany!! #butlovethesebabessomuch."

Bush Hager marked her first Thanksgiving as a mom of three in 2019, amid a year of major life changes for many in the Bush family — with weddings, births, new jobs and the deaths of the family's matriarch and patriarch, former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, in 2018.

On Thanksgiving Day, the former first daughter reflected on some of the joys in her life: namely, her husband and her first holiday season as a mother of three.

"How grateful I am!!!!" Bush Hager raved on her Instagram, captioning a photo of her family of five at the time.

"Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal. Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it. Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most. ❤️," she captioned a set of sweet photos and video footage from her son's pool party.

She also revealed in-studio on the Today show at the time that she had reunited with her parents for the first time in more than half a year the previous week, amid the ongoing pandemic.