Jenna Bush Hager Talks About 'Really Hard' Changes to Her Body After Ectopic Pregnancy

Jenna Bush Hager is opening up about reconnecting with her body after her fertility journey.

During the Today show Tuesday, the co-host opened up during an interview with Amanda Bartolomeo, the founder of the workout CorePlay, about her own history of working out and how growing her family was impacted by it all.

"When I first met Amanda, we started talking about finding your core, and what that means metaphorically for women and obviously, literally," said Bush Hager, who is mom to son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9. "We both realized we both had had ectopic pregnancies."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. If left to grow, the pregnancy can damage nearby organs and can be life-threatening.

Bush Hager, 41, continued, "I had one years ago before I got pregnant with Mila. I hadn't really engaged my core because I've had six or seven stomach surgeries with C-sections, appendicitis, ectopic pregnancy."

"And so, I had sort of lost that part of me. But also as a woman, it was a really hard thing to go through," she admitted.

The children's book author and book club founder first opened up about her ectopic pregnancy on the morning show in 2019.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"Before I had [first daughter] Mila, I had a pregnancy in my fallopian tube," she said while speaking with Meredith Vieira. "It was my first pregnancy."

Bush Hager said she discovered she was pregnant while on a vacation with friends and family. But when she returned home and went to the doctor's office, she learned there was something wrong.

"I got to the doctor's office and she said 'Yeah you're pregnant, we gave the blood test, but we can't find the baby,' " she recalled. "I had no idea what an ectopic pregnancy was. They looked up and the baby was in my fallopian tube."

Bush Hager was immediately rushed into emergency surgery.

"It is very isolating," she said. "There is joy and there is pain."