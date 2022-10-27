Jenna Bush Hager Talks Finding Fun in the 'Tedious Parts of Parenting': 'Love Those Moments'

Jenna Bush Hager admits to PEOPLE that there are "parts of mothering that are tedious and can be boring"

By
Anya Leon
anya leon
Anya Leon

Anya Leon is a Senior News Editor and the Parents Editor for PEOPLE. She's been at the brand for over 14 years in various roles across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She has appeared on PEOPLE's podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, and covers everything from exclusive pregnancy news to every single Kardashian birth (11 and counting!). She resides in Northern Virginia with her family.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 05:23 PM
Jenna Bush with her family
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing the parts of parenting that are "not glamorous and can be exhausting."

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Dawn — for which she wrote a digital children's book entitled The Wonderful World of Blue — the Today co-host, 40, opened up about finding joy in the more difficult moments of being a mom.

Noting that she has "written in previous books that sometimes I hide from the kids in the pantry and just have a cheese stick," the mom of three admitted that there are also "parts of mothering that are tedious and can be boring."

"What I try to do is think that is life, those tedious parts are also that's what we're doing, that's what we're living," she explained. "I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."

Admitting it "sounds idyllic," Bush Hager — who shares Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, with husband Henry Hager — asserted, "that's what I hope."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush Coyne visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 19, 2022 in New York City
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I hope I can have fun even when I'm exhausted and ready to go to bed and have asked them to brush their teeth for the one-hundredth time," she continued. "I just want to try to love those moments because that is it, that's all we got."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Bush Hager celebrated her joy at watching twin sister Barbara Bush Pierce recently become a mom, as well as the sweet bond between her three children and their 13-month-old cousin Cora Georgia.

"I think watching somebody you love become a mom, watching [Barbara] have her dreams come true has been this incredible gift," Bush Hager told PEOPLE.

"She loves being a mom — it's just the most natural, wonderful thing for her," she added. "I've loved it. I love being an aunt. I love that little baby pumpkin!"

Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday. Jenna Bush Hager celebrates niece's birthday.
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

After Cora's birth, Bush Hager penned a sweet Instagram post in celebration of her niece.

She wrote, "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)"

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Says Watching Sister Barbara's 'Dreams Come True' as a Mom Is an 'Incredible Gift'
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday. Jenna Bush Hager celebrates niece's birthday. ; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Craig Coyne and Barbara Bush attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Photo of Twin Barbara Bush Coyne with Daughters Mila and Poppy https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886540054338867/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/jennabhager/2911886775757387002/
Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Emotionally Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Get Emotional as They Reflect on Their Journeys to Motherhood
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photo of Daughters Mila and Poppy with Baby Cousin Cora
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from 'Magical Maine' with Twin Barbara Bush Coyne and Their Kids
jenna and sarah bush birthday
Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates with Twin Barbara Bush on Their Birthday — and Shares Pics of Baby Cora!
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting With Daughter Mila During Summer Camp Pickup
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Daughter Mila's Harsh Critiques of Mom: 'You Do Look Better in Makeup'
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals 'Painful' Part About Becoming a Mom Years Before Twin Sister Barbara
Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Shares 'Magical' Moment of Taking Daughters to White House for the First Time
barbara bush
Photos of Barbara Pierce Bush and Craig Coyne's Baby Girl, Cora Georgia
Jenna and Barbara Bush
Bush Sisters Celebrate First Thanksgiving Together as Moms: See the Sweet Photos!
Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Sister Barbara Froze Her Eggs, Had 'Decided to Have Kids on Her Own'
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on trip with kids
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Enjoy Sunny Trip Away Together with Their Kids: Photos
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting With Daughter Mila During Summer Camp Pickup
Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Reuniting with Daughter Mila at Summer Camp Pickup: Watch
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb
Savannah Guthrie Says She and Hoda Kotb Bond Over Being 'Older Moms': 'It Gives You Perspective'
Jenna and Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Last-Minute Target Run for Diapers After Sister Barbara's Baby Came Early