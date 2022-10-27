Jenna Bush Hager is sharing the parts of parenting that are "not glamorous and can be exhausting."

Speaking with PEOPLE about her new partnership with Dawn — for which she wrote a digital children's book entitled The Wonderful World of Blue — the Today co-host, 40, opened up about finding joy in the more difficult moments of being a mom.

Noting that she has "written in previous books that sometimes I hide from the kids in the pantry and just have a cheese stick," the mom of three admitted that there are also "parts of mothering that are tedious and can be boring."

"What I try to do is think that is life, those tedious parts are also that's what we're doing, that's what we're living," she explained. "I try to find the love and the pleasure that I know I have for my kids even in the tedious parts of parenting."

Admitting it "sounds idyllic," Bush Hager — who shares Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, with husband Henry Hager — asserted, "that's what I hope."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

"I hope I can have fun even when I'm exhausted and ready to go to bed and have asked them to brush their teeth for the one-hundredth time," she continued. "I just want to try to love those moments because that is it, that's all we got."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Bush Hager celebrated her joy at watching twin sister Barbara Bush Pierce recently become a mom, as well as the sweet bond between her three children and their 13-month-old cousin Cora Georgia.

"I think watching somebody you love become a mom, watching [Barbara] have her dreams come true has been this incredible gift," Bush Hager told PEOPLE.

"She loves being a mom — it's just the most natural, wonderful thing for her," she added. "I've loved it. I love being an aunt. I love that little baby pumpkin!"

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

After Cora's birth, Bush Hager penned a sweet Instagram post in celebration of her niece.

She wrote, "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)"

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."