Jenna Bush Hager Takes Baby Mila on a Trip to Brooklyn
The former president's daughter sweetly steps out with her new baby girl
It was a girls’ day across the bridge for new mom Jenna Bush Hager.
The former presidential daughter stepped out on Wednesday with her daughter Mila, 5 months, in tow as they headed off from their Manhattan apartment to a friend’s baby shower in Brooklyn.
Wearing a casual black short skirt, flats and carrying a large bag on her shoulder, Hager gently snuggled her growing daughter as they prepared to leave for their day trip.
Since giving birth in April, Hager, 31, a contributor to NBC’s Today show since 2009, has kept a low profile as she and husband Henry nest in New York City with their first child.
Mila Hager is the first grandchild for former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. Her unique name – Margaret Laura, “Mila,” for short, – honors both of her grandmothers.