Jenna Bush Hager Takes Baby Mila on a Trip to Brooklyn

The former president's daughter sweetly steps out with her new baby girl

It was a girls’ day across the bridge for new mom Jenna Bush Hager.

The former presidential daughter stepped out on Wednesday with her daughter Mila, 5 months, in tow as they headed off from their Manhattan apartment to a friend’s baby shower in Brooklyn.

Wearing a casual black short skirt, flats and carrying a large bag on her shoulder, Hager gently snuggled her growing daughter as they prepared to leave for their day trip.

Since giving birth in April, Hager, 31, a contributor to NBC’s Today show since 2009, has kept a low profile as she and husband Henry nest in New York City with their first child.