Jenna Bush Hager Enjoys 'Sissy Surfing' Day with Daughters Mila and Poppy and Twin Barbara Bush

Jenna Bush Hager is enjoying a very special sibling bonding day at the beach.

On Wednesday, the Today host shared photos on her Instagram Story from a day by the ocean with her daughters, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, and her twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne.

The four hit the beach to do some surfing, posing in wet suits with their surfboards together. "Sissy surfing," Jenna captioned the sweet photo.

Later, the Everything Beautiful In Its Time author, 40, shared another shot of Mila and Poppy posing with their aunt, with Barbara's wet suit half unzipped to reveal a flattering one-piece black bathing suit.

The third snap shows Jenna holding Barbara up as they hug and laugh, this time while wearing sweatshirts and shorts as the sun set behind them.

In addition to her two daughters, Jenna also shares son Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, with husband Henry Hager. Barbara and husband Craig Coyne share daughter Cora Georgia, 11 months.

jennabhager/Instagram

In September, Jenna shared a special message praising her twin and welcoming her to motherhood.

"Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)"

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j"

On Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space last November, Jenna opened up about the reactions Barbara endured as their lives progressed at different paces.

jennabhager/Instagram

"We had a really shared history because we were the same age. So it's interesting how adulthood happens and how I just met Henry and that she didn't meet somebody, you know, she had a lot of boyfriends. And people always asked about it," recalled Jenna of their diverging paths.

"I mean, it was kind of disheartening to travel with her and people would say like, 'Why aren't you married?' I mean, painful is the right word," she continued, adding, "One of the things that people assume too is, like, why hadn't she had kids? Barbara actually had decided — before my grandmother died, she had a conversation with my grandmother where she had decided to have kids on her own, and she talked to my grandmother about it. My grandmother said, 'I think that's a really good idea.'"

"So Barbara froze her eggs and was planning, if she didn't meet somebody, to go ahead and do it, and then hopefully meet somebody else. I know that was her plan and she was so encouraged by our 92-year-old grandmother."

Added Jenna, "It is interesting how our lives followed this very similar narrative as little kids and then ... I just started a family earlier. It'll be really fun to watch her become a mom and she's FaceTiming me with the baby, feeding the baby a bottle and all of those, like, wondering what we should do for Halloween — like, all of these things that were our narratives are coming back together, and I just can't wait to watch her become a mom."