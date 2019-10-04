Jenna Bush Hager Shares New Photos of Her Baby Son: 'Sweetest Hal-Pal in the Whole World'

Jenna Bush Hager can’t get enough of her newest family member.

The Today co-anchor, 37, shared a new set of professional photos starring her 9-week-old son Henry “Hal” Harold to Instagram on Thursday, showing the newborn in a variety of adorable poses.

Baby Hal is sound asleep in the first shot, with his arms raised in the air in the next. In the third, the baby boy has his mouth open in what looks like a yawn, while his mama cuddles him close in the final, black-and-white photo.

“Two months (and a day!!) with the sweetest Hal-pal in the whole world. ❤️❤️🍼❤️,” Bush Hager wrote alongside the images, which were captured by photographer Nathan Congleton.

Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son on Aug. 2, when the new mother of three told PEOPLE, “We are overcome with joy to welcome Henry Harold ‘Hal’ Hager into this world!”

The new addition’s first and middle monikers came from family backgrounds, but his nickname was a special gift from his big sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.

“His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming, ‘Welcome to the world Hal Pal!’ ” Bush Hager told PEOPLE at the time.

In a call-in to the Today show three days following her son’s birth, she added, “We weren’t exactly sure about the name, but then his big sisters arrived and they called him Hal Pal. So we thought, ‘This is just perfect!’ “

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and family Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Opening up to PEOPLE last week at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in New York City, Bush Hager’s close friend, neighbor and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said she has “gotten to hang out with” Hal, calling him “adorable.”

“I think he looks like Jenna but then the last few days he started looking a little bit like Henry,” she revealed, praising the former first daughter for “handling” her new family adventure “so well.”

“She is just so chill. I can’t believe she is a mother of three and handles it all so well,” Guthrie, 47, told PEOPLE. “She is doing great. But we cannot wait until she comes back to the show. I know Hoda [Kotb] misses her a lot!”