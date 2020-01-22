Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Hal, Says She 'Still Can't Believe He Is Mine'

Jenna Bush Hager is still so in love with her baby boy!

On Wednesday, the Today co-host and mother of three, 38, shared four adorable new photos of 5-month-old Henry “Hal” Harold on Instagram. Bush Hager gives Hal a sweet kiss on the cheek in two of the photos, before holding him up playfully in the other snaps.

“I’m in L❤️ve with my little man,” the former first daughter wrote. “Woke up today early just to watch him sleep … still can’t believe he is mine.”

Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager welcomed their third child and first son in August. Hal joined big sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½.

Image zoom Nathan Congleton

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and son Hal Nathan Congleton

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and son Hal Nathan Congleton

Earlier this month, Bush Hager shared photos from a family trip to Walt Disney World to ring in the New Year. The fun pictures showed the family posing in front of Cinderella Castle, watching nighttime fireworks and going for a spin on the Mad Tea Party attraction. (Hal was not pictured.)

“We ended 2019 with a bang at the happiest place on earth. @waltdisneyworld you are magic. 💫⭐️,” the mom of three captioned her post.

Though he wasn’t present in the family’s Disney World photos, Hal did make his adorable debut appearance in the family’s 2019 Christmas card this past December. In the first photo, the baby boy’s big sisters cuddled up close to their brother on either side. Mila even planted a sweet kiss on Hal’s shoulder.

“How wonderful life is now that you’re in the world,” the text on top of the sibling photo read, while the next image of the entire family hilariously said, “All is not calm but all is bright!” and signed off with the names of their five immediate family members.

After celebrating her first Christmas as a mom of three, Bush Hager rang in the new year with a family Instagram photo in front of a sunset.

“Last sunset of the decade that brought us these two beautiful girls and their baby brother,” she captioned the shot. “How wonderful life is! Hoping 2020 brings you all the joy we get from watching the world through our babes’ eyes. 💫💫⭐️”

One day later, Bush Hager gathered her family together again to pose for photos in front of the first sunrise of 2020. This time, the full Bush/Hager clan was pictured, including baby Hal, Jenna’s twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush with her husband Craig Coyne and the sisters’ parents Laura and George W. Bush.

“New year’s first sun. Everything is beautiful in its time Ecclesiastes 3:11,” she wrote beside the photos.