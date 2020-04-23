Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Today Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Is Her 8-Month-Old Son Hal's Godmother

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Savannah Guthrie Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jenna Bush Hager just revealed that her Today costar Savannah Guthrie is her son Henry "Hal" Harold's godmother.

During an Instagram Live with E!'s Jason Kennedy, Bush Hager, 38, opened up about her close relationship with Guthrie and her importance in her family's life.

"I've never said this before, but Savannah is Hal's godmother," said the morning news anchor, who welcomed Hal in August 2019 with husband Henry Hager.

"Savannah and I go to the same church," Bush Hager continued, stressing the importance of their shared religion to their friendship: "Our faith is really important."

When Hal was born — joining big sisters Poppy Louise, 4½, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 7 — Guthrie visited Bush Hager in the hospital, later posting several sweet shots of her holding the new baby.

"Welcome to the world, dearest Hal Hager!" Guthrie, 48, captioned the photos. "I am here to love you and squeeze you and hold you tight forever!! So happy for you, supermama, @jennabhager and Henry, Mila and Poppy!! Hager, party of 5!!!"

On the Instagram Live, the mom of three went on to share a story from when her grandfather, President George H.W. Bush, died in 2018. At the time, Guthrie had written some prayers with Bush Hager to read at their church, but she had so much trouble reading them aloud that her friend pitched in to help.

"I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in," Bush Hager said. "But I think that's what a really beautiful friend does: They step in when you have lost your voice."

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager with their kids Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

The former first daughter also discussed her close relationship with Hoda Kotb, her co-host on the fourth hour of Today.

"And Hoda is like that to me in so many ways, too," she said following her statements about Guthrie. "To work with somebody like Hoda, who really lifts people up, whose kindness and grace is just remarkable, I feel so lucky."

"You want to surround yourself with people with good energy, and I'm not sure anybody has better, more authentic, more vibrant energy than Hoda Kotb," Bush Hager added.