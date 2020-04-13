Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Son Hal's First Easter — See the Adorable Family Photos

Jenna Bush Hager had a colorful and happy Easter with her immediate family!

Despite isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday, the Today show co-anchor counted her blessings as she celebrated the Christian holiday alongside husband Henry Hager and their kids: son Henry “Hal” Harold, 8 months, plus daughters Poppy Louise, 4½, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 7.

“Mila this morning: Mom, it doesn’t seem like Easter this year. Me: Why baby? M: well, we aren’t leaving the house. We don’t get to see Mimi and Bumpy. We are watching church instead of going,” Bush Hager, 38, began the caption on a slideshow of festive family snapshots from the day. “And so we got dressed up and we cooked and prayed around the table, grateful. Thankful for a beautiful world and a God that loves us so much.”

And her oldest child’s tune had shifted by the afternoon: “After lunch Mila said, ‘Mom, this is the best Easter ever … because Hal is here.’ And I thought that’s it baby girl — it isn’t about where travel, or parties full of people, it is about the greatest and most simple gifts like their baby brother on his first Easter.”

“We are praying of those who feel alone, lonely,” Bush Hager wrote. “Those who have lost hope. May you find joy and comfort knowing you are loved.”

Easter was an extra-special affair last year, as it was the day Poppy and Mila learned they would be getting a baby brother from the Easter bunny.

“The Easter bunny brought them an egg with the big reveal,” Bush Hager said on the Today show last April when she revealed she was expecting her third child — going on to share a sweet video from when she told her daughters about the news.

“What do you guys want the very most? In the whole world?” she asked at the start of the video. After first guessing that the surprise would revolve around a toy, Mila correctly guessed that they had been “praying” for a “baby.”

After opening up the very special egg, the children were initially confused about where the baby boy would be coming from but quickly began showing their excitement. Mila even adorably asked, “Is this really happening?”

While the pandemic forced Bush Hager to push back the release of her new book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time, until September, the former first daughter said last month on Instagram that she has been riding out the pandemic by “hugging my babes, calling my friends and family, and finding comfort in books.”

Bush Hager, who wrote the memoir Sisters First along with her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, in 2017, also wrote on Instagram that she misses “talking to [her] friends about books” and called on her followers to support independent book stores, which are among the numerous businesses around the country struggling to keep business afloat as the federal government asks non-essential stores to temporarily shut their doors.

As for her parents, former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush, the pair have been “hand-washing and social distancing to the max,” George said in a recent email to his staff, according to The Dallas Morning News.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.