Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Her Son Hal Turning 3 Months Old with Smiley Photo: 'Love My Boy'

Jenna Bush Hager‘s baby boy is one smiley little 3-month-old!

Henry “Hal” Harold is all grins in a snapshot his proud mama shared to Instagram on Sunday in celebration of his newest age milestone, wearing a pair of corduroy pants and a too-cute infant-sized cardigan sweater.

“Three months with our sweetest Hal — and he’s already mastered the sly smile and has his mama wrapped around his perfectly, roll-filled thigh. Love my boy. 💙,” Bush Hager, 37, captioned her post.

Hal also made an appearance in a family photo the mother of three posted on Monday, in honor of her own mom Laura Bush‘s birthday. Along with Hal and his grandmother, the sweet photo also included his big sisters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6½, plus grandpa George W. Bush.

“Happiest Birthday to my mama @laurawbush! Thanks for being our light — and teaching us the adoration of books and cats. No one holds a baby quite like you,” the Today show co-host wrote.

Last Thursday, Bush Hager made a surprise appearance on the Today show for the NBC news show’s special Halloween episode, donning a pink dress and curly bob wig to portray Frances “Baby” Houseman from Dirty Dancing, opposite Willie Geist‘s Johnny Castle.

“I left my baby just to be here with y’all because I love Halloween!” she told her co-anchors (who were also dressed in their dancing-themed best, from movies like Grease to icons like Janet Jackson) following her performance.

Later in the show, Hoda Kotb — expertly dressed up as John Travolta‘s Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever — revealed during the 11 o’clock hour that her co-host would be back on air full time starting Nov. 11.

“So thrilled to sit right where I am supposed to — next to @hodakotb starting again on November 11th!” Bush Hager wrote on Instagram, sharing a pair of photographs from the special holiday episode. “Enjoying every last minute with my Hal Pal and then back home.”

Earlier in October, Bush Hager revealed that she would be back to work at Today “by December,” before joining former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation on a trip to Vietnam later that same month to help talk to girls there about staying in school.

“I’ll come to you first!” she promised her co-hosts. “I’m going to be back with you first, then go on the road trip.”

The former first daughter will also join twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush on a November tour to promote their upcoming children’s book Sisters FirstSisters First, out Nov. 12.

The nine-stop tour kicks off on Nov. 11 — the same day as Bush Hager’s return to the Today show — in New York City, and concludes Nov. 24 in Naperville, Illinois.