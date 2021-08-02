Jenna Bush Hager's Today co-host Savannah Guthrie also wrote a heartfelt message to Hal as he turns 2 years old

Jenna Bush Hager Marks Son Hal's 2nd Birthday: 'How Wonderful Our Life Is Now You're in the World'

Jenna Bush Hager is celebrating two years of her "Hal Pal!"

On Monday, the Today co-host shared a sweet tribute on Instagram for son Henry "Hal" Harold's birthday as her youngest child turns 2 years old. Bush Hager, 39, also shares daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6 later this month, with husband Henry Hager.

"Happy Birthday to our darling HAL PAL! Your love of your sissy's, the beach, sitting in cars with daddy, glasses, and all things TRUCKS have provided such light to our lives over the last two years," the mom of three wrote in the caption, sharing a gallery of family photos featuring the toddler. "How wonderful our life is now you're in the world. 2!!!"

In the comment section, Savannah Guthrie gushed about the toddler, writing, "Dearest Hal, I held you on your first day and have loved you every minute since. You are a gift from above and we love you so."

Back in April, Bush Hager celebrated her eldest child's birthday by sharing a heartfelt message written alongside a gallery of photos on Instagram.

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited — making me a mom — changing me forever," she wrote at the time. "Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE."

"On the night you were born," continued Bush Hager, "the moon smiled with such wonder that the stars peeked in to see you and the night wind whispered, 'Life will never be the same.' "

In her August 2020 cover story for Parents magazine, Bush Hager said her parents passed down their love of reading to her — something she now shares with her own children.

"Our mom made sure my sister and I were surrounded with wonderful books from the time we were babies," Bush Hager said of former First Lady Laura Bush, who used to work as a librarian.

She added that both her mother and father, former President George W. Bush, frequently read to her and her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush when they were children.

"Most often, my parents would read to us in their bed. The four of us would all be in there together while my mom and dad took turns reading out loud. That gave us such a cozy, secure feeling," Bush Hager said, later noting that she also got her love of mystery novels from her dad.

Bush Hager also discussed her kids' sibling dynamic, sharing that "the girls win" when it comes to spending time with baby Hal and that they gave their brother his nickname.