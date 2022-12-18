Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Daughters

The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram

Published on December 18, 2022
Photo: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew!

Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

The Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host smiled big in the photos — which feature her daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager (featured in a shot). Also in the images is Cora Georgia Coyne, Barbara's year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Craig Coyne.

The kids are wearing bright Christmas attire in the snaps. The first sees them cozy up with Santa and their mothers, while the second is a solo kid shot, featuring the little ones snuggling among each other.

This isn't the first time Jenna has celebrated the holidays this year, though. Earlier this week, on an episode of her NBC show, she revealed she sent out her holiday card "about a week before Thanksgiving." When co-host Hoda Kotb asked to take a peek, she obliged.

"Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground!" a message on the card signed by all five family members read. "Happy Holidays."

The card featured an adorable image of the three kids, and also included the note "The Hagers are home for the holidays!" It was signed by all family members, but kept things simple by using a pic of Mila and Poppy giving their brother Hal kisses on the cheek.

Earlier in the week, Jenna also spoke about her family's trip to Maine ahead of Christmas.

"I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend," she told Kotb of the adventure, per Today. "We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There's all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks."

"We had the best time. We wore those gingerbread outfits the whole time," Jenna continued.

"We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas. If you could've seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat," she added. "It was just as festive as you can be."

