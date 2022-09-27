Jenna Bush Hager Shares 'Magical' Moment of Taking Daughters to White House for the First Time

Jenna Bush Hager got to share a unique experience with her daughters over the weekend.

The Today co-host was joined by husband Henry Hager, daughters Poppy, 7, and Mila, 9, and mom Laura Bush as they visited the White House to see Elton John perform.

On Monday's episode of Today, Bush Hager explained that once she found out that her mom was interested in going after the invite was extended, she decided it would be a great opportunity for her girls to visit her historic former home for the first time.

"I've never taken my children," she shared, explaining, "Once you leave, you don't really get invited back."

Noting she'd been back for interviews with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Bush Hager explained how special it was to revisit the place with her girls.

"It was just very wild to walk around — like my mom was showing them, 'That's where Jenna and Barbara had a room.' "

The author also shared that she and her daughters practiced greeting the president and first lady before the trip, where the first couple greeted them on the front steps.

"They were so nervous and we kept practicing. Mila was like, 'My stomach is dropping,' but they got out and they said, 'Nice to meet you, Mr. President,' " she shared.

"And then Poppy goes, 'Where's the movie theater?' And I was like, 'Oh no, she's more excited about the movie theater than anything else,' but it was very amazing. It was very cool."

Later, Bush Hager said she also got to introduce her kids to some of the White House employees she got to know over the years.

"The people that work there are, many of them are lifetime employees, they work there their whole careers. And so Ron, who was one of our favorite guys that worked in the White House, before the concert started came over and was like, 'What are y'all doing?' And I got to introduce my girls to him."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Speaking with PEOPLE last October about their time as young adults in the White House, visiting when they weren't away at school, Bush Hager said the situation gave her and her twin the best of both worlds.

"We could visit, but also have our own lives, which I think is very healthy," she shared.

"But I think the biggest positive is living history and that our parents were so generous in allowing us to live history, that we got to travel with them all over the world and meet such incredible people."