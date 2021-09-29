Jenna Bush Hager Shares First Photos of Sister Barbara Bush's 'Precious' Baby Daughter Cora

Jenna Bush Hager is one proud aunt!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Today co-host, 39, shared the first photos of her twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush's newborn daughter, Cora Georgia, alongside a sweet tribute to the baby girl.

One image featured Jenna gazing lovingly at the mother-daughter duo, while another picture showed Barbara and her husband, Craig Coyne, cozying up with the newest addition to their family.

Jenna also posted two snapshots of herself holding the infant in her arms.

"Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)," wrote Jenna, who shares kids Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8; Poppy Louise, 6; and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2; with husband Henry Hager.

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."

Barbara welcomed Cora on Monday, Sept. 27, her parents George and Laura Bush previously announced.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the former president and first lady said, "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter."

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," added the couple.

The Bushes also noted in their statement that their daughter gave birth in Maine "not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married [in 2018]."

In a recent interview with PEOPLE ahead of this year's George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards, Barbara said one of the "silver linings" of the COVID-19 pandemic had been being able to stay with her parents at their Texas ranch.

"We thought it would be for a handful of weeks — we didn't anticipate that it would be for the majority of a year," Barbara said. "But it's time that we never otherwise would've had, of course."

"There's something really lovely about the simplicity of being with someone every day," she continued, "rather than when we normally are with our family where it's around the holidays or it's for this very condensed amount of time."

Barbara has long kept a lower profile than her twin sister, who has spoken candidly about dealing with feelings of "guilt" over her own pregnancies while she knew that Barbara was also trying to get pregnant.

Jenna wrote her 2020 book, Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, that her parents were worried about Barbara's response when she had told them that she was pregnant with her youngest child Hal.

"They were delighted, but the first thing my father said was, 'Have you told Barbara?' I knew my father was worried that Barbara, newly married, would likely be trying soon for a baby if she wasn't already," Jenna recalled. "My parents went through so much in order to conceive us, so they are sensitive to the feelings of anyone who does not yet have the babies they want. They thought that if Barbara was trying, she might understandably envy my pregnancy."

"My mother scolded my father for putting that pressure on me," she added. "She said what she always says when these questions arise: 'Every woman gets her baby in her time.' "