Jenna Bush Hager Shares Dad George W. Bush's Paintings of Her Son Hal He Gifted Her for Christmas

Jenna Bush Hager is revealing her favorite Christmas gift — which was given to her by her dad, George W. Bush.

Hager, 39, shared photos of two paintings of her youngest son, Henry "Hal" Harold, who turned 1 in August, that were done by the former president.

"My favorite Christmas gift. My Hal painted by his Jefe," the news personality wrote on Instagram.

"@georgewbush Love how you see our precious boy," she added. "These bring me joy."

The Today show host recently wished her fans and followers "all things bright and beautiful" when she shared her family's Christmas card last month.

Hager recently co-hosted a New Year's Eve special, Escape From 2020, with Hoda Kotb. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the special, Hager reflected on the lessons learned in 2020 and agreed with Kotb, 56, that it's the "simple" moments she now cherishes.

"So it's like sitting around the table with my kids and having this unexpected time together or staring at the moon," she said. "There was a supermoon while I was still working from home and we let the kids stay up late. We laid down a blanket and we all looked at it. And that is a moment that seems so simple yet it's profound in our family's life."

After living through 2020, Hager added, "I think less of everything except time with our family. Like the more of that kind of slow time, uninterrupted time that we both got to have, we're normally traveling and running and this and that for everything. And instead, it was just slower."