Jenna Bush Hager's little ones are letting "the Christmas spirit ring" in this year's holiday card

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Cute Christmas Cards Featuring Her Children: 'Merry Everything!'

Jenna Bush Hager is wishing her loved ones and fans a "Merry Everything!" with her family's new Christmas cards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first card in the Instagram carousel shows cut-out snaps of the children happily jumping in front of a Christmas tree and animations of angels playing horns.

"Rockin' around The Christmas Tree!" the card reads.

The three Hager children smile snuggle up to one another near a fully decorated tree in the second card, which reads, "Let the Christmas spirit ring!", and wraps with holiday wishes from the family of five.

"Merry everything!!" Hager captioned the cute photos. "Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers @chereeberrypaper"

The Hager kids have been in the Christmas spirit since before Thanksgiving.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Inherited Her Love of Reading from Her Parents and Is Passing It on to Her Kids

Last month, Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, shared photos on her Instagram Stories of her three little ones posing in their Christmas pajamas and holiday hats.

In one photo, Hal rocks a Santa hat as he enjoys a cup of hot chocolate.

"He says he's into hot chocolate and lights so screw Thanksgiving," Bush Hager wrote.

jenna bush kids Credit: jenna bush/ instagram

A sweet photo of Mila, Poppy Louise, and Hal served as the perfect excuse to go "from Halloween to tree decorating," she added in another slide.

The trio also went all out for Halloween this year. Bush Hager and her Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, 49, united for their annual Halloween tradition and took their children trick-or-treating together for the eighth year.

jenna bush kids Credit: jenna kids/ instagram

Their husbands, Henry and Michael Feldman, joined in on the fun. Guthrie and Feldman share daughter Vale, 7, son Charley, 5.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Guthrie expressed her excitement for the celebration, writing, "The treasured Halloween tradition rolls on @jennabhager 🧡🧡🧡."

She and Vale were an adorable mommy-daughter duo as they wore matching black cat costumes with face paint. Feldman and Charley also got into the spooky spirit as they both dressed up as ghosts.