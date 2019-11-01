Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie Take Their Kids Trick-or-Treating Together for Annual Tradition

Friends who work together, stay together!

On Thursday, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie kept up their yearly Halloween tradition by taking their children trick-or-treating together.

The Today co-hosts were also joined by Guthrie’s husband Michael Feldman for the occasion, though Bush Hager’s husband Henry was unable to attend due to work travel.

Sharing a number of photos from the day to Instagram, Bush Hager, 37, gave a shout out to her “sister wife” for stepping in and helping her “wrangle” her three children — daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6, and son Henry “Hal” Harold, who turns 3 months old on Saturday.

“Happy HAL-oween (get the pun there??) from our cat family—minus Daddy cat who was away for work,” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughters adorably hugging their baby brother in their ballerina cat and presidential cat costumes.

“Neighbor, trick-or-treating tradition with @savannahguthrie (thank goodness a sister wife to help wrangle!)” she added.

Bush Hager also included a photo of herself with her children — the mother of three and her eldest daughter are featured smiling for the camera while Poppy looks enthralled by her baby brother and his cat mask — as well as a group shot with Guthrie and all the kids.

Guthrie, who shares daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 2, with Feldman, also posted photos from their festive day on Instagram.

Her snaps were headlined by an adorable photo of Vale in her Frida Kahlo costume — complete with a green frilly dress, rainbow flower headpiece, and unibrow — as well as little Charley in his Thomas the Train conductor outfit.

She also included photos of her girls with Bush Hager’s daughters and the same group shot that her Today co-host shared.

“Trick or treat tradition goes on!!!! With @feldmike and @jennabhager and kiddies” Guthrie, 47, captioned the snaps.

Earlier in the day, Bush Hager, who is on maternity leave, joined Guthrie and the rest of her Today co-hosts for a celebratory Halloween episode.

The mother of three paid a special visit to the set of her NBC daytime show, where she took the stage in costume as Baby from Dirty Dancing (alongside Willie Geist as Johnny!), complete with the iconic dance from the 1989 classic’s closing scene.

The dance marked Bush Hager’s first in-person appearance back on the show since she gave birth to her third child.

“I left my baby just to be here with y’all because I love Halloween!” she told the rest of the cast (who were also dressed in their dancing-themed best.)

Later in the show, Hoda Kotb — expertly dressed as John Travolta‘s Tony Manero from Saturday Night Fever — revealed during the 11 o’clock hour that her co-host would be back on air full time starting Nov. 11.

Before returning to Today, the former first daughter will join twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush on a November tour to promote their upcoming book, Sisters First.

As for Guthrie, she also dressed up on Thursday as Olivia Newton-John in Grease. The star enlisted her co-host Carson Daly to be the other half of her costume as Travolta’s Danny Zuko in the famous 1978 film.

Donning a blonde wig and black leggings, Guthrie epically channeled Newton-John’s iconic Grease character Sandy for the morning show, while Daly dressed as her summer lover, Danny.