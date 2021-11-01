The Today co-hosts have an annual tradition of taking their children trick-or-treating together

See Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie's Kids Together for Halloween: '2021 Was a Sweet One'

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s Kids Together for Halloween: ‘2021 Was a Sweet One’

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s Kids Together for Halloween: ‘2021 Was a Sweet One’

The tradition continues!

On Sunday, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie kept up their annual Halloween tradition by taking their children trick-or-treating together for the eighth year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Today co-hosts were also joined by Bush Hager's husband Henry and Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman for the occasion.

Sharing a number of photos from the day to Instagram, Guthrie, 49, expressed her excitement for the celebration, writing, "The treasured Halloween tradition rolls on @jennabhager 🧡🧡🧡." Meanwhile Bush Hager, 39, wrote, "Happiest Halloween! 2021 was a sweet one. ❤️❤️," alongside sweet snaps of the children.

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie’s Kids Together for Halloween: ‘2021 Was a Sweet One’ Credit: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Guthrie and her daughter wore matching black cat costumes with face paint while her husband and son dressed as matching ghosts. Guthrie posted a separate family photo together on Instagram, saying, "This is us #Halloween2021."

Bush Hager even shared a snap of her son's baby Elvis costume and her daughter as an astronaut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Friday, Guthrie and Bush Hager both dressed as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders on the Today show as the hosts got into the Halloween spirit early. During a segment on the NBC morning news show, the pair also performed a brief routine alongside members of the famed dance crew.

Today Show Halloween

The two Today anchors have become close friends over the years, and shared a special bond even before their co-hosting days.

"We're almost exactly 10 years apart and 10 years ago, when she got married to Henry, I was a fourth string White House reporter and they assigned me to go cover her wedding," Guthrie recalled during an interview with PEOPLE in 2018. "It's hilarious, because there are live shots of me talking about Jenna getting married."