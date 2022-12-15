Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!'

"Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground!" reads the card, which features a photo of Jenna Bush Hager's children Mila, Poppy and Hal, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager

By
Shafiq Najib
Published on December 15, 2022 12:45 AM

Jenna Bush Hager's holiday card has arrived!

On Wednesday, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared her adorable family holiday card with the audience of the NBC show. It features a photo of her three children: Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, Poppy Louise, 7, and son Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, whom she shares with husband Henry Hager.

While chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb, Jenna, 41, revealed she had sent out her card "about a week before Thanksgiving."

"May I see yours?" Kotb, 58, asked.

"Yes, you can," Jenna replied, before displaying it on the screen.

youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ_mUxyCjI <a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb/" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a>, Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Their 2022 Christmas Cards
NBC

The card shows an animated design of a door opening up to a sketch of her family of five. "The Hagers are home for the holidays!" read a note on the card.

The back of the card includes a picture of Mila and Poppy giving their brother Hal kisses on the cheek while he stands in between them.

"Hugs and kisses from our new stomping ground!" a message on the card signed by all five family members read. "Happy Holidays."

Jenna told Kotb she acquired help from Cheree Berry Paper & Design to create the card.

Last month, Jenna shared a series of sweet family photos as her kids helped decorate their home for the holiday season.

One snap showed Jenna and Henry, 44, embracing their three kids as they all smiled for the camera while posing in front of their decorated Christmas tree.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Heartbreaking Letter Her Daughter Mila Sent Home from Summer Camp

Earlier this week, Jenna spoke about her family's trip to Maine ahead of Christmas.

"I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend," she told Kotb of the adventure, per Today.com. "We got to go to this thing called the Christmas prelude. The whole town is decorated. There's all this breakfast with Santa, cookies with Mrs. Claus, house tours, caroling. And we caroled as a family. Fireworks."

"We had the best time. We wore those gingerbread outfits the whole time," Jenna continued.

"We made an adventure and I have to say, really getting into the spirit of Christmas. If you could've seen — the Christmas tree had lobster buoys on it. Santa came in on a lobster boat," she added. "It was just as festive as you can be."

