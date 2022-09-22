Jenna Bush Hager Shares Daughter Mila's Harsh Critiques of Mom: 'You Do Look Better in Makeup'

Jenna Bush Hager has a painfully honest kid on her hands.

Chatting with Hoda Kotb during Today's third hour Wednesday, the mom of three opened up about how her 9-year-old daughter, Margaret "Mila" Laura, is very vocal about her opinions.

Bush Hager went on to share a story about how Mila made some comments while she was greeting her after returning from Scotland — where she had initially gone for an interview of now-King Charles III's wife Camilla, scheduled for the day of Queen Elizabeth's death at 96. Bush Hager extended her trip to cover the historic moment.

Upon returning home, the children's book author hugged her oldest child. "And she did, she held me so tight but immediately she kind of looked back, then looked at me and said, 'you're right mom.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm right about what?'" to which Mila bluntly replied, "You do look better in makeup."

The talk show host then shared that she told Mila she doesn't remember ever saying that and that her daughter went on to point out some imperfections she'd noticed.

Mila then added, "Maybe, let's come have lunch but I think you should put on some," Bush Hager paused to tap at her cheeks, "makeup."

Bush Hager then recalled another time that she was working out with her hair up when Mila walked by and said, "gotta do something about those grays."

"It's the total opposite of you," Kotb laughed, before recalling a time when her own daughter, Hope, told her that her "nose is broken" because of some marks on it.

"Is mine going to be broken like that one day?" the 3-year-old asked.

Jenna Bush Hager and family. Jenna Hager/Instagram

On an episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna last month, Bush Hager opened up to Kotb about picking Mila up from her summer at Camp Longhorn in Texas, the same camp she had attended as a kid.

Bush Hager shared videos on Instagram and later, on the show, that illustrate just how happy Mila was to reunite with dad Henry Hager. "We got our girl," she captioned the video where Mila hugged him tight.

The TV personality also shared a video that one of her friends from camp, whom she reconnected with as they both enrolled their kids, captured of Mila running and jumping into her mom's arms. Bush Hager then shared a selfie with Mila, writing, "I kissed her a million times."

Mila was extra sweet as she reunited with younger siblings Henry "Hal" Harold, 3, and Poppy Louise, 6.