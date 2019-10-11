Jenna Bush Hager Says She'll Be Back on Today by December, Calls Baby Hal 'The Sweetest'

Image zoom Nathan Congleton; Theo Wargo/Getty

Jenna Bush Hager is soaking up her time at home with her “precious” baby Hal.

On Friday — International Day of the Girl — the mom of three called in to Today to announce

she’s joining former First Lady Michelle Obama and the Obama Foundation on a trip to Vietnam this December to help talk to girls there about staying in school.

“I’m so excited, guys!” she shared. “There are a lot of girls who aren’t in school, but as many people who won’t take that as an answer, who want to see these girls succeed,” she said on a call with Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist. “There are these incredible, resilient people that are up for the challenge.”

While chatting with her colleagues, Bush Hager, 37, revealed that her newborn baby Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, 2 months, was snuggling on her.

“I am just laying here with this little precious being,” she said. “He is the sweetest, easiest baby, and I think it’s just God knowing if he gave me more than I could handle I couldn’t handle it, you know what I mean?”

Bush Hager said that she’ll be back to work at Today “by December,” before joining Obama, actresses Julia Roberts and Lana Condor and Vietnamese singer Veronica Ngo on the trip to Vietnam.

“I’ll come to you first!” she promised her co-hosts. “I’m going to be back with you first, then go on the road trip.”

Before returning to Today, Hager will join twin sister Barbara Pierce Bush on a November tour to promote their upcoming book, Sisters First.

Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager welcomed Hal on Aug. 2, 2019. The couple, who wed in May 2008, are also parents to daughters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4.