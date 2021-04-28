Jenna Bush Hager discussed the moment when her daughter Mila heard Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya talk about sex in his acceptance speech

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How She Responded to Daughter Mila, 8, Asking About Sex During Oscars

Jenna Bush Hager deserves an award for the hilarious way she dodged a sex question from her daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura while watching this year's Oscars.

During Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 39-year-old discussed the moment her 8-year-old daughter asked about sex after Daniel Kaluuya brought up the subject in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bush Hager explained that Mila asked to watch Sunday's awards show in bed with her parents, which the Today co-host figured would be "harmless."

"I said to [my husband] Henry [Hager], 'Isn't there something beautiful about having a baby in bed with you on a Sunday night?' She said, 'I want to be an actress. Can I watch a little of the Oscars?' Harmless, right?" she recalled.

April birthdays Credit: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Bush Hager said that she was focused on reading her book when Kaluuya began his speech.

"And Mila said, 'Is that his mom?' And I said, 'Yes.' And I said, 'But I'm still trying to read.' And then all of a sudden, his speech gets a little windy and he says, 'It's beautiful to be alive. I want to thank my mom and my dad for having sex,' " Bush Hager shared.

"Now I'm worried, he said that. And then Mila said, 'Mommy, what's sex?' " the mom of three said as co-host Hoda Kotb burst into laughter.

Luckily, Bush Hager said she was quick on her feet and was able to steer the conversation in a different direction.

"And for some reason, on a Sunday night, in bed with my daughter reading a book, I couldn't go there," Bush Hager admitted. "I said, 'No, he said, "Sixty-six! Six! Six is a number!" And she looked at me with her little eyes, like, 'You're lying.' Henry was like, 'This wasn't a good idea.' "

"Happiest Birthday to our dearest Mila. EIGHT years ago you came into the world fast and spirited — making me a mom — changing me forever," she wrote. "Your creativity, leadership, empathy and heart INSPIRE."