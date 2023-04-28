Celebrity Parents Jenna Bush Hager Recalls 'Really Hard' Miscarriage, and Why She Looks at It Differently Today Jenna Bush Hager says that her heartbreaking miscarriage before welcoming daughter Mila, 10, feels differently to her since welcoming her three kids By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 28, 2023 04:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Jenna Bush Hager. Photo: TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jenna Bush Hager admits that her perspective on one of her "biggest heartbreaks" has changed over time. In conversation with co-host Hoda Kotb on TODAY Friday, the book club host, 41, talked about how she looks back at the miscarriage she had before welcoming her oldest — 10-year-old daughter Margaret "Mila" Laura — as they talked about rejection and let-downs. "You know, I had a miscarriage before Mila, an ectopic pregnancy. And at the time, because I had to have surgery, it felt like… it felt really hard," she recalled. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Jenna Bush Hager Talks About 'Really Hard' Changes to Her Body After Ectopic Pregnancy "And also hard cause we were young and I don't know that Henry and I necessary knew even the language of life yet; how lucky we were," she continued. "But now — and everybody knows it, Mila loves to tell people, 'Mommy had a baby that died.' I'm like, 'Mila…strangers!'" Bush Hager — who shares son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Mila with Hager — explained that when she looks back, she sees how different things would have been if that pregnancy hadn't ended. Jenna Bush Hager Instagram "When I look at those three kid's faces, had that baby lived, the other three wouldn't necessarily be mine," she shared. "And I always think about those little twists that felt like the hardest heartbreaks." She concluded, "Whatever it is, it's looking at those rejections, those heartbreaks, those failures as a path that's going to take you somewhere better."