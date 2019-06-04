Pregnant Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Can't Stop Telling Strangers She's Having a Baby Brother

No one is more excited about Jenna Bush Hager‘s baby boy on the way than his big sisters.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now at the 2019 CFDA Awards on Monday, the Today show host — who’s mom to daughters Poppy Louise, 3½, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6 — said one of her girls is so pumped she keeps outwardly divulging that she has a brother on the way, even while riding public transportation.

“She likes to rub my stomach and tell everybody that ‘I’m having a baby brother,’ ” said Bush Hager, 37. “She likes to tell strangers on the subway and anybody that will listen.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager and family Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Gets Real About Being Pregnant in a New Job: “Is the Timing Ideal? Not Really”

The timing of Bush Hager’s pregnancy announcement could not have been more special, as her costar Hoda Kotb had revealed just the previous week that she’d adopted a second daughter, Hope Catherine.

“Oh, she’s in heaven,” the mom-to-be said of Kotb, 54. “She looks beautiful, she’s smiling all the time. She’s taking the time with those little girls. I’ve never seen her happier.”

“So the timing is kind of crazy, but it’s also awesome,” Bush Hager added. “We’re both creating these little lives and creating a new show together and it feels right.”

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager

RELATED: How Jenna Bush Hid Pregnancy for Over Five Months: “Everybody Is Super Impressed,” Says Source

Bush Hager shared that she felt “good” this time around as she and husband Henry Hager prepare to welcome baby No. 3 in late summer, but the pregnancy itself is “not easier,” per se, than her previous ones.

“I feel happy and excited. We’re going to have a baby brother in our house, which is wild. It’s gonna be fun, and so it’s all good,” said the former first daughter.

“I’m a little older than [I was with] the previous children,” Bush Hager added, laughing. “But it’s all good! With the show and everything that’s going on, I feel really lucky.”