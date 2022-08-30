Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from 'Magical Maine' with Twin Barbara Bush Coyne and Their Kids

Jenna Bush Hager is closing out the summer with lots of quality time with her family.

On Monday, the Today host shared photos from time spent in Maine with husband Henry Hager, their three kids, Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, as well as twin sister Barbara Bush Coyne and her daughter, Cora Georgia, 11 months.

"Magical maine✨✨✨✨," Jenna captioned the Instagram carousel.

The photos follow the bunch as they enjoy the beach and a beautiful area full of wildflowers. Hal explores the space with Henry in one of the sweet shots, while the following shows Mila and Poppy. In another snap, Barbara poses with her nieces and her daughter in a pink-hued room.

One heartwarming picture from the bunch shows Mila sitting in a chair with Cora on her lap. Mila smiles widely for the camera while Cora looks up curiously with her big, blue eyes.

Last week, the Everything Beautiful In Its Time author, 40, shared photos from Mila and Poppy's day of surfing with their mom and Barbara.

The four hit the beach to do some surfing, posing in wet suits with their surfboards together. "Sissy surfing," Jenna captioned the sweet photo.

In another shot, Mila and Poppy posed with their aunt, with Barbara's wet suit half unzipped to reveal a flattering one-piece black bathing suit.

The third snap showed Jenna holding Barbara up as they hugged and laughed, this time while wearing sweatshirts and shorts as the sun set behind them.

During a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about picking up Mila from her summer at Camp Longhorn in Texas. The camp is the same one Jenna attended as a kid.

Jenna shared videos on Instagram and later, on the show, that illustrated just how happy Mila was to reunite with her dad. "We got our girl," she captioned the video where Mila hugged him tight.

The TV personality also shared a video that one of her friends from camp, whom she reconnected with as they both enrolled their kids, captured of Mila running and jumping into her mom's arms. Jenna also shared a selfie with Mila, writing, "I kissed her a million times."