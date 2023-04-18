Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents Laura and George W. Bush Are as 'Fun as Possible' with Her Kids

Jenna Bush Hager gave Reba McEntire some insights as to what the former first couple are like as grandparents

Published on April 18, 2023
Jenna Bush Hager with her parents, husband, and three children. Photo: George W. Bush/instagram

Jenna Bush Hager says her parents love having fun with their grandkids.

The Today co-host, 41, chatted with Reba McEntire — who was filling in for her usual co-host, Hoda Kotb — during Monday's "Social Dilemmas" segment, where they answered viewer questions about uncomfortable social situations.

"My daughter is mad at me because she says I watch her sister's kids more than hers. Truth is her sister's kids are much better behaved. How can I tell her without hurting her feelings?" the viewer question read.

"Is this from my parents? Did my parents submit this?" the book club host joked.

Responding to the situation, McEntire, 68, said, "If her kids don't really respect her place or surroundings, that should have been taken care of a long time ago. Grandma needs to be taking over and disciplining."

She then asked Bush Hager, "Is this what happens with y'all?"

The mom of three was quick to note that's not how her parents — Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush, both 76 — handle her kids, even sharing, "They do the opposite."

"They kind of break up the schedules. They're like 'Sure you can have your iPad all morning. You want ice cream for breakfast? Sure,' " she explained.

"We have to kind of retrain them," she laughed, referring to son Hal, 3, and daughters Poppy Louise, 7, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 10. "I think they think the grandparents' job is to be as fun as possible."

Bush Hager also talked about how hard it is to have siblings with kids and wonder if the grandparents have a preference.

"I think you think, 'Oh my gosh does she prefer the other one? Does mom care more about the other one?' When it's probably just the ages of kids," Bush Hager said of the former First Lady.

She continued, "I have kids that are 10, 7, and 3, and that's a lot for 75-year-old parents to handle. And my sister has one baby who doesn't really move. It's not personal necessarily."

