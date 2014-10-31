Jenna Bush Hager: What My Mom Taught Me About Parenting

"I was a teacher, so I'm creating structure and discipline. I'm a little bit more of an enforcer," the NBC correspondent says

Jenna Bush Hager has always gravitated toward kids — she was a teacher before traveling Latin America with Unicef meeting mothers and their children — but the NBC correspondent says everything changed when she had a baby of her own.

“Having Mila has really changed everything for me. It’s put in perspective what really matters,” she told PEOPLE over the phone Thursday. “There are days that something doesn’t go your way and you feel frustrated, and then I realize I have this amazing, beautiful being that’s part of my life.”

The former first daughter, 32, and husband Henry Hager, 36, welcomed daughter Mila, now 18 months, last year. And she says her work with Unicef (which held its annual Masquerade Ball Thursday night) turned out to be prep work for parenthood.

“When I traveled to speak to these mothers and listened to their stories, it was hard to relate: I never knew the love of being a mom,” she says. “And they taught me that all moms want the same thing — their kids to live happy, healthy, productive lives.”

Someone else Bush Hager’s taking motherhood cues from? Mom Laura Bush, who’s “loving being a grandmother.”

“My mom has a really gracious, quiet way about her. She has her opinions, but she never forced us to believe in something or do something,” the Southern Living editor-at-large says. “She guided us to want to be the better person, to want to help out and want to do the right thing.”

The new mom says her parenting methods may differ from her mother’s. “I was a teacher, so I’m creating structure and discipline. I’m a little bit more of an enforcer,” she says. But, “When the time is right I hope I can sit back and allow Mila to discover this world we live in for herself and make her own decisions and be an independent, curious learner and thinker.”

Adding, with a laugh: “It’s going to take a lot of restraint, but I’m going to do the best I can.”

So if Bush Hager’s the enforcer, do she and her husband have a good-cop-bad-cop dynamic?

“The other day he was talking to friends, [saying] ‘I love that Jenna’s kind of the strict one and I just get to be the fun dad.’ And I said, ‘OK, Henry, that’s fine, but later when she’s a teenager you can’t let her be mean to me.’ He said, ‘Of course not! I would say “Mila, march in there and apologize to your mother. And then we’ll eat some ice cream.”‘ I think it’s so unfair that he gets to be the ice cream-giver! But yeah, we’re both fun.”

As for their next fun family outing, the Bush-Hager clan’s taking on Halloween — and Mila’s going as baby Elvis!

“Halloween is this frivolous, fun holiday that’s all about taking and indulging. But something that my mom always taught us that service is always important, and it’s always good to think about other people. She’s only 18 months, but we created a Trick-or-Treat for Unicef page for her, and we’re going to bring that little orange box around New York City.””

