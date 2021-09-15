Jenna Bush Hager took her daughters to see The Lion King while Savannah Guthrie and her daughter Vale, 7, went to Wicked

Jenna Bush Hager Steps Out for Opening Night of Broadway with Daughters Poppy, 6, and Mila, 8

The lights are officially up on Broadway!

To celebrate the theater's big return on Tuesday night, Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager took her daughters Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, and Poppy Louise, 6, to the opening night of The Lion King on Broadway.

Hager, 39, documented the exciting night out in New York City on her Instagram, sharing adorable photos of her with her daughters as they approached the theater.

The trio dressed up for the occasion, Poppy wearing a blue and white dress while her older sister sported an elegant navy dress printed with birds. Hager, who shares her daughters plus 2-year-old son Henry "Hal" Harold with husband Henry Hager, looked chic in an all-black ensemble with a gold statement necklace.

"A night out with my girls to celebrate the opening of @thelionking and the opening of BROADWAY! As poppy said when her dad was putting her to sleep: 'the lion king was very emotional dada,' " writes Hager, who also attended the show with Today co-host Carson Daly.

Jenna Bush Hager Credit: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

"I cried with a full house at the beauty of theatre, the resilience of people and how good it felt to be in good company! (The three Texans I sat next to know what I'm talking about!) I ❤️NY," she concludes the post.

Savannah Guthrie also celebrated opening night with daughter Vale, 7, as the pair stepped out together to see Wicked.

Savannah Guthrie Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo, who were also joined by Today co-host Hoda Kotb, got to meet the stars of the show at the stage door and even received a special serenade from Wicked alum Kristin Chenoweth.

Guthrie, who shares daughter Vale and son Charles "Charley" Max, 4½, with husband Michael Feldman, shared several snaps from the show on her Instagram, writing, "dreams do come true on Broadway."