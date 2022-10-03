Jenna Bush Hager Says Niece Cora 'Knows How to Celebrate' as Family Gathers for First Birthday

Barbara Bush Coyne's baby girl is a year old!

On Monday, Bush Coyne's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, talked about the family getting together to celebrate niece Cora Georgia's first birthday during the third hour of Today.

"We got to celebrate my niece's first birthday!" Bush Hager shared with co-host Hoda Kotb and viewers.

Bush Hager shared a photo where she and her twin pose with baby Cora, with the guest of honor and her mom wearing matching paper crowns.

"Look how cute she is! She's so cute," the proud aunt said, going on to explain that she and her three children — Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, Poppy Louise, 6, and Margaret "Mila" Laura, 9, — enjoyed "breakfast tacos and some queso" with the birthday girl.

"She knows how to celebrate," the children's author joked as she showed another photo of the infant leaning in toward her birthday carrot cake.

Bush Hager poked fun at her sister's sugar-free diet for her baby girl.

"Henry and I were like 'hahahaha,' " she teased, adding, "Just you wait. Just you wait until your child is stuffing their mouth with whatever marshmallow they can find."

Bush Hager admitted that mom Laura Bush wasn't big on allowing the twins snacks growing up, joking they would find treats elsewhere.

"By the way, that's what happens when you say 'no cookies, no candy' " Kotb agreed. "The minute you turn your back, they're like devouring it. Just give a little."

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

After Cora's birth, Bush Hager penned a sweet Instagram post in celebration of her niece.

She wrote, "Dearest Cora Georgia, Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!)"

"I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest @barbara.p.bush became a mama," she continued alongside a series of photos from the hospital. "And today is the day I fell in love! Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet love. Xx auntie j."