Jenna Bush Hager: My Child Will Never Have a Tablet at the Dinner Table

Jenna Bush Hager loves technology, but that doesn’t mean daughter Mila gets to have an iPad at the dinner table.

Although Mila is a little young for high-tech devices, the NBC news correspondent talked about raising her daughter in the age of Instagram during the launch of Bing in the Classroom, a digital literacy initiative that provides safe, ad-free searches for students, in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

“I definitely want to encourage her with technology because I think she’s going to need it to be successful,” she says.

“But you see parents are sitting at the dinner table with a tablet out and the child’s watching some sort of program. I don’t ever want to be that mom.”

The former teacher thinks that digital literacy is important for all students, but she also understands the value of quality family time. Because she and her husband Henry Hager are both working and traveling, time with Mila is especially important.

“I want our time with her to be precious,” Bush Hager, 32, says. “And that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to watch an educational video every once in awhile, when the time comes. But I don’t want my meals or precious time to be replaced by a computer.”

Like many moms, she is nervous about children on social media. But at the same time, she knows that in this day and age it is inevitable.

“I’m sure it’s something we’re going to have to teach,” she says. “If my mother’s on Instagram, I’m sure my daughter will [be].”

But Mila still has awhile before she has to worry about Instagram filters. Bush Hager’s adorable daughter just celebrated her first birthday and is looking forward to her party this weekend.

“She’s having a cowgirl and senoritas birthday party in New York City,” says the proud mom. “We’ve got to have the Texas. She’s got to have her boots.”

Bush Hager recently Tweeted her congratulations to mom-to-be Chelsea Clinton, and welcomed her into “the best club in the world.” When asked about any advice she had for Clinton or other first-time moms, she kept it simple.

“Just to enjoy it,” she says. “I wish I had held Mila more. As soon as I had her, I felt like I had to get right back to work. I think my advice would be just to enjoy every minute.”