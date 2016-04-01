Jenna Bush Hager Lounges at the Beach with Daughter Poppy Louise

"POPPY LOU SPRING BREAKING since 2016," the mom of two wrote on Instagram

Spring break envy.

Jenna Bush Hager and her younger daughter Poppy Louise soaked up some sun during their spring break getaway, which the former first daughter documented on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“POPPY LOU SPRING BREAKING since 2016,” Bush Hager, 34, captioned a photo of herself with her baby girl.

In the snap, the mother of two smiles at a jubilant Poppy, as the two stand on the beach.

Image zoom



Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Following up her first photo with, “part two” Hager shared another image in which she lounges outside in an off-the-shoulder top and sun hat, as she cuddles the adorable tot.

Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager welcomed their second child — the pair are already parents to Mila, who turns 3 next month — in August and decided to name their bundle of joy after Bush Hager’s grandfather.

“Poppy is named after Jenna’s grandfather, George Herbert Walker “Poppy” Bush, a.k.a. Gampy. His nickname growing up was Poppy, and we are proud to name her after a man we so adore,” the couple said in a statement following their daughter’s birth.’

“Louise is in honor of our grandmother’s middle names, Louise and Lewis.”