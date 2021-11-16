Jenna Bush Hager's Kids Are Ready for Christmas in Sweet Photo: 'From Halloween to Tree Decorating'

Jenna Bush Hager's kids are getting into the holiday spirit!

On Tuesday, the Today co-host, 39, shared a sweet series of photos of her kids Margaret "Mila" Laura, 8, Poppy Louise, 6, and Henry "Hal" Harold, 2, already dressed for Christmas, teasing that it might be "too soon" to jump to the next holiday.

In one slide, Hal looks too cute in a Santa hat and Christmas pajamas as he sips on a mug of hot chocolate.

"He says he's into hot chocolate and lights so screw Thanksgiving," jokes Bush Hager, who shares her kids with husband Henry Hager.

In another photo, her three children adorably pose together in front of a Christmas tree as she writes, "Plus look at those faces... from Halloween to tree decorating it is!"

Before switching over to Christmas, Bush Hager's kids celebrated Halloween with Savannah Guthrie's children, an annual tradition for the two families.

Sharing a number of photos from the day to Instagram, Guthrie, 49, expressed her excitement for the celebration, writing, "The treasured Halloween tradition rolls on @jennabhager 🧡🧡🧡." Meanwhile, Bush Hager wrote, "Happiest Halloween! 2021 was a sweet one. ❤️❤️," alongside sweet snaps of the children.

Guthrie is mom to daughter Vale, 7, and son Charley, 4½, with husband Michael Feldman, 53. She and her daughter wore matching black cat costumes with face paint while her husband and son dressed as matching ghosts. Guthrie posted a separate family photo together on Instagram, saying, "This is us #Halloween2021."