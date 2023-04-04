Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Share Kids' April Fools' Day Pranks: 'They Fell Out Laughing'

Hager's daughter Mila played a practical joke on her with help from their family cat, while Kotb's kids got her into a sticky situation

By
Published on April 4, 2023 12:43 AM
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hage
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, April 2019.

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have quite the tricksters on their hands.

On Monday, the Today with Hoda & Jenna co-hosts shared how their kids pranked them on April Fools' Day.

Hager, 41, revealed that her daughter Mila, 9, played a joke on her with help from their family feline.

Explaining that their cat Holly had recently got neutered, Hager said that the doctors told them to look out for "vomit."

"Mila, right before bed, scooped up some peanut butter," she told Kotb. "So I walked in to put her to bed, and this is a good one because I was tired... She scooped out a little bit of peanut butter — she didn't put it on the rug because then I would've been really grumpy — she put it on her bedside table and said Holly got sick."

Because "it smelled a little like peanut butter," Hager said her daughter "didn't get me 100 percent."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpDftolL0-h/ LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️
Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Hager then countered with a prank of her own. "I told the kids that I had to travel, but that's so mean," she shared. "Everybody was playing in the backyard, and I said, 'I have bad news. I just got a text. I have to go.' And they were like, 'What?' "

As for Kotb, the journalist said that her kids — daughters Haley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 3 — put her in a sticky situation.

"The kids put tape on the bathroom," Kotb shared. "Clear tape with the sticky side out. And they went in [the bathroom], and they said, 'We need you! We need you!' And then you went running in, and then you got tape on you."

Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb with her kids. Hoda Kotb Instagram

"They fell out laughing like they had just done it. They were like 'We got you,' " she recalled.

Hager then shared an anecdote of another prank her daughter pulled on her sister Poppy, 7, with tape. "Mila actually put tape on Poppy's faucet. I don't know where she read this, but what it makes you do is when you turn it on, it squirts in your face," Hager chuckled as she recalled the practical joke.

"By the way, I love a kid [with a] good April Fools' [joke]," Kotb said. Hager echoed a similar sentiment: "I love April Fools' [Day]."

Hager shares Mila, Poppy and son Hal, 3, with husband Henry Chase Hager, while Kotb co-parents Haley and Hope with ex-fiancée Joel Schiffman.

